NFL Week 6 Picks: Final Predictions and Over/Under Odds Before Thursday Night

The first game of Week 6 of the NFL season is also the one with the most lopsided betting line.

This week's action gets underway when the undefeated New England Patriots host the New York Giants on Thursday night. The Pats, who are 5-0 and 17-point favorites, per Caesars, are one of only two unbeaten teams in the NFL along with the San Francisco 49ers, who are 4-0.

The 49ers will also try to stay unbeaten this week when they travel to play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

It's also almost a guarantee that one winless team will notch its first victory of the season on Sunday as the Miami Dolphins host the Washington Redskins.

Here's the full slate for Week 6, along with odds and predictions, followed by a closer look at Thursday's Patriots-Giants game.

Week 6 Odds, Predictions

Picks are made against the spread

N.Y. Giants at New England (-17); Over/Under 41 points

Carolina (-2.5) vs. Tampa Bay in London; O/U 47.5

Seattle (-1.5) at Cleveland; O/U 46.5

Houston at Kansas City (-4.5); O/U 54

Washington (-3.5) at Miami; O/U 41

Philadelphia at Minnesota (-3); O/U 44

New Orleans at Jacksonville (-1); O/U 44

Cincinnati at Baltimore (-11); O/U 48

San Francisco at L.A. Rams (-3.5); O/U 50.5

Atlanta (-2.5) at Arizona; O/U 51.5

Tennessee at Denver (-2.5); O/U 39.5

Dallas (-7.5) at N.Y. Jets; O/U 44

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers (-6.5); O/U 41.5

Detroit at Green Bay (-4); O/U 47

Odds obtained via Caesars

Thursday Preview, Predictions

Patriots fans have some bad memories from past games against the Giants. The two biggest? Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI as New York denied New England of a championship twice in a five-year span.

Both of those Giants victories were led by quarterback Eli Manning, who is now in his 16th NFL season, all with New York.

"He's had a great career and certainly had great games against us," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "I have a ton of respect for Eli and all that he's done. I wish he'd done a little bit less in a couple games against us, but I have a lot of respect for Eli."

But Manning won't be on the field to start Thursday's game. That will be rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who replaced Manning as the Giants' starter in Week 3. Over the past three weeks, Jones is 2-1 while passing for 743 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jones' two victories came against the Buccaneers and the Redskins, while he lost to the Vikings. The Patriots will be a much greater challenge than any of them.

It won't help that several of the Giants' top offensive players are dealing with injuries. Running back Saquon Barkley remains out with a sprained right ankle, while fellow running back Wayne Gallman (concussion), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) and tight end Evan Engram (knee) have all been ruled out for Thursday's game.

"We're confident in the guys we've got," Jones said, according to AP. "I think when you look at how some of those guys have played and stepped up, I think we've got guys who are ready to go and ready to make plays. ... I know those guys will be ready."

This will be a game that helps Jones grow, but he's not going to fare well against the Patriots' defense. New England has won 18 straight games against first- and second-year quarterbacks, and this season, its defense has allowed only 34 total points in five games.

Even as a 17-point favorite, the Patriots are a good team to bet on this week, because this game is likely to get well out of reach for the Giants.