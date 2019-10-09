15-Year Veteran C Brian McCann Retires After Braves' Loss vs. Cardinals

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann isn't exactly going out on a high note.

After his team's stunning 13-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in Wednesday's Game 5 of the National League Division Series, the 15-year veteran said he will retire.

"This is it for me," he told reporters following the loss.

McCann played for the Braves in two separate stints, the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros throughout his career.

The 35-year-old played just 85 games this season and wasn't the same performer from his prime on the way to a .249/.323/.412 slash line, 12 home runs and 45 RBI.

Still, he hangs up his cleats as a seven-time All-Star and six-time Silver Slugger who won the 2017 World Series with the Astros and played in the playoffs eight different years. He hit 20 or more home runs 10 times in his career and tallied plus-26 total defensive runs saved, per FanGraphs, despite being known as an offensive catcher.

McCann finishes his career with a .262/.337/.452 slash line, 282 home runs, 1,018 RBI, 742 runs scored and 294 doubles.

This season was a return to where everything started and a homecoming for the Georgia native. He signed a one-year deal with the Braves after playing with the team for the first nine years of his career.

It is fitting he helped lead Atlanta to the playoffs in his final season, even if the series against the Cardinals didn't go as planned.