Cardinals Tie MLB Playoff Record with 10 Runs Scored in 1st Inning vs. Braves

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The St. Louis Cardinals set a record for the most runs in one Divisional Series inning and tied the mark for most runs in any MLB playoff inning with a 10-spot in the top of the first against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

The 10 runs also represented the most scoring done in the first inning of any postseason game.

The offensive outburst was shocking considering the Cardinals' cold playoff offense entering Wednesday:

Furthermore, the Cardinals ran into a previously hot pitcher in right-hander Mike Foltynewicz, who looked set for a pitcher's duel with St. Louis' Jack Flaherty based off their numbers since Sept. 1:

Foltynewicz was chased after one-third of an inning after allowing seven runs (six earned), three hits and three walks. Max Fried relieved Foltynewicz and allowed the final three first-inning runs.

The over/under for the game was 7.5 runs, per Caesars Sportsbook (h/t B/R Betting). The live over/under moved to 17.5 runs after the top half of the frame.

The Cardinals had 11 baserunners in the first inning, with Dexter Fowler reaching safely twice on a double and a walk. He scored two runs and knocked in two others.

Those runners reached via three doubles, two singles, four walks, an error and an advancement to first base after a wild pitch on a strike three call. All members of the Cardinals' starting lineup scored a run in the first.

Furthermore, two of the three Cardinals outs were productive, as they each advanced a runner on the basepaths.

With a 10-0 lead in hand, St. Louis even made the rare first-inning defensive adjustment, removing Matt Carpenter in favor of Harrison Bader.

The Cardinals and Braves split the first four games of the NLDS before entering Game 5 on Wednesday. Three of the four games had fewer than the 10 first-inning runs that St. Louis scored.