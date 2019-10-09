Zion Williamson Undecided on NBA Slam Dunk Contest: 'Depends on Where I'm At'

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Zion Williamson isn't sure if he will participate in the Slam Dunk Contest this year, calling it a "game-time" decision, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

"I don't know yet, if I'm being honest, depends on where I'm at," the New Orleans Pelicans rookie said Wednesday.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend will take place in Chicago, with the dunk contest set for February 15.

Fans would love to see Williamson participate in the midseason event since he is already one of the most talked-about rookies in decades.

The Duke product turned heads with his huge dunks during his high school days in South Carolina before becoming a household name during his one year in college.

It then took only one preseason game for him to show he can throw down the same type of ferocious slams in the NBA:

Williamson won the McDonald's All-American Slam Dunk Contest two years ago, but this could be an opportunity to succeed on an even bigger stage.

Still, it seems the forward is keeping his options open heading into an important first season in the NBA.