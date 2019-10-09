Iowa HS Football Coach Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Referee

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Authorities in Iowa arrested former high school football assistant coach Jason Storm after he allegedly threatened a referee during a game, according to the Des Moines Register's Andrea May Sahouri.

Storm was charged with first-degree harassment.

During Lincoln High School's game against Dowling Catholic last Friday, Storm became upset after a helmet-to-helmet collision that involved his son. The court documents state Storm walked up to the head referee and said he'd "[expletive] kill him," per Sahouri.

Phil Roeder, a spokesman for Des Moines schools, told KCCI's Marcus McIntosh the district thought the referee missed the call.

"We think, at a minimum, they should look at this tape and this what appears to be a textbook situation where the flag should have been thrown," Roeder said. "We hope the referee realizes his mistake because, clearly, there was one. When you go back and hit replay, there it is—clearly, a big missed call there."

Storm subsequently resigned his post as assistant coach and apologized to the head coach and athletic directors from both schools, also saying he "should not have said some of the words I said." His attorney, Gary Dickey, said he didn't think anything "would rise to a criminal act."

Sahouri noted a first-degree harassment charge can be punishable with a prison sentence of up to two years. Storm is due to be arraigned Nov. 20.