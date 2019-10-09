2018 FIFA eWorld Cup Champ Msdossary 1st Esports Athlete to Sign with Roc Nation

Greg Allen/Associated Press

Roc Nation has entered the world of esports after agreeing to a deal with 2018 FIFA eWorld Cup Champion Msdossary.

The deal marks Roc Nation's first foray into gaming.

Mosaad Aldossary, better known by Msdossary, became the second gamer from Saudi Arabia to win the FIFA eWorld Cup when he defeated Belgium's Stefano Pinna 4-0 on aggregate to earn a $250,000 cash prize.

Since being founded in 2013 by Jay-Z, Roc Nation Sports has amassed a client roster that includes superstar athletes like New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Msdossary has certainly put himself in good company joining that group as he looks to be a superstar.