2018 FIFA eWorld Cup Champ Msdossary 1st Esports Athlete to Sign with Roc Nation

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 9, 2019

FILE - In this July 23, 2019, file photo, Jay-Z makes an announcement of the launch of Dream Chasers record label in joint venture with Roc Nation, at the Roc Nation headquarters in New York. The NFL and Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports representation company are teaming up for events and social activism. The league not only will use Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to consult on its entertainment presentations, including the Super Bowl halftime show, but will work with the rapper and entrepreneur’s company to “strengthen community through music and the NFL's Inspire Change initiative.” (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
Greg Allen/Associated Press

Roc Nation has entered the world of esports after agreeing to a deal with 2018 FIFA eWorld Cup Champion Msdossary. 

The deal marks Roc Nation's first foray into gaming. 

Mosaad Aldossary, better known by Msdossary, became the second gamer from Saudi Arabia to win the FIFA eWorld Cup when he defeated Belgium's Stefano Pinna 4-0 on aggregate to earn a $250,000 cash prize. 

Since being founded in 2013 by Jay-Z, Roc Nation Sports has amassed a client roster that includes superstar athletes like New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. 

Msdossary has certainly put himself in good company joining that group as he looks to be a superstar. 

