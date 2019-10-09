Jon Moxley Beats Shawn Spears on AEW Dynamite; Kenny Omega and Pac Appear

Noam Galai/Getty Images

In just his second match for All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley defeated Shawn Spears on the second episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night.

On last week's debut episode of AEW Dynamite, Moxley made a surprise appearance in the main event match pitting Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks against Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz. Moxley and Omega brawled around the arena before Moxley planted Omega through a glass table with a DDT.

This week, Omega appeared after the match and threw Moxley a barbed wire bat. Pac then attacked Omega from behind, perhaps setting up an alliance between himself and Mox—or setting up a potential triple threat down the line.

Moxley is set to face Omega at the Full Gear pay-per-view next month after missing their previously scheduled match at All Out due to an elbow infection.

Spears was not featured on the first episode of AEW Dynamite on the heels of his grudge match against Cody at All Out.

With Tully Blanchard in his corner, Spears attempted to pull out all the stops at All Out, but Arn Anderson interfered on Cody's behalf, and the American Nightmare went on to win the contest and establish himself as No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship.

Wednesday's match offered Spears an opportunity to get back on track provided he could pull off an upset against a major star like Moxley. Meanwhile, Moxley was looking to gain some momentum ahead of his clash with Omega.

Both Moxley and Spears are former WWE Superstars who went by the names Dean Ambrose and Tye Dillinger, respectively.

During their time in WWE, Moxley and Spears were on different ends of the spectrum. Moxley was one of WWE's top stars and held the WWE Championship, while Spears struggled to shake the perception that he was a low-card performer.

Spears has undoubtedly been presented as a bigger star in AEW than he was in WWE, but there were some questions about whether that would continue after losing a big match to Cody.

Simply having a competitive match with Moxley may have been a positive step for Spears, but with Moxley picking up the win, it is clear that he is the one AEW has chosen to push to the top.

