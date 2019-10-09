Bruins' Tuukka Rask Helped Off Ice After Apparent Leg Injury vs. Golden Knights

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 9, 2019

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask blocks a shot by the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask suffered apparent leg discomfort at the end of his team's 4-3 road win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, according to Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston.

"Tuukka Rask looking like he had some left leg discomfort at the very end of tonight's game," Haggerty tweeted. "Had to be helped off the ice by his teammates after spending some time down in the crease. Didn't look great."

However, Bruins fans could breathe a sigh of relief after Rask told reporters postgame that he was cramping because of the heat in T-Mobile Arena.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy also noted that Rask didn't suffer a serious ailment.

"He either had a little bit of a muscle pull or some dehydration, or both," Cassidy said postgame. "I don't think there's anything structurally wrong."

Rask made 31 saves (including two in the final 11 seconds) en route to Boston's third straight win to start the season. After the final horn, David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk assisted him off the ice, per video provided by Conor Ryan of the Boston Sports Journal.

Rask, 32, has played 13 seasons in a Bruins uniform. He saved an NHL-leading 93.1 percent of shots in 2009-10 and won the Vezina Trophy in 2013-14.

Rask backed up Tim Thomas in the 2010-11 regular season en route to his team's Stanley Cup win. He was the starter during Boston's run to the Cup in 2012-13, which ended with a loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

After helping the Bruins to an Eastern Conference title last year, Rask started hot this season, making 28 saves in a 2-1 road win over the Dallas Stars.

The Bruins, who are just one of four teams to go undefeated through their first three games, will finish their four-game Western Conference road trip against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. The team returns for its home opener on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils.

Related

    Marchand, Bruins extend perfect start in Vegas

    Boston Bruins logo
    Boston Bruins

    Marchand, Bruins extend perfect start in Vegas

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Offers Encouraging Update On Tuukka Rask

    Boston Bruins logo
    Boston Bruins

    Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Offers Encouraging Update On Tuukka Rask

    Lauren Campbell
    via NESN.com

    Bruce Cassidy says Tuukka Rask apparently OK after being helped off ice at end of Bruins' win

    Boston Bruins logo
    Boston Bruins

    Bruce Cassidy says Tuukka Rask apparently OK after being helped off ice at end of Bruins' win

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Bruce Cassidy Pleased With Team After Comeback Win Over Golden Knights

    Boston Bruins logo
    Boston Bruins

    Bruce Cassidy Pleased With Team After Comeback Win Over Golden Knights

    Patrick McAvoy
    via NESN.com