Davante Adams Ruled Out for Lions vs. Packers with Toe Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Davante Adams' turf toe injury will keep him out of the Green Bay Packers lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced Saturday his star wide receiver will be unavailable for the second straight week.

Adams has been fairly durable throughout his career. The Fresno State product played at least 13 games every year since he entered the league as a second-round pick in 2014.

The two-time Pro Bowler is the clear-cut No. 1 option for Aaron Rodgers and finished last season with 111 catches for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns, all of which marked career highs. It was also the third straight year he finished with double-digit touchdown catches.

Adams has followed up with 25 catches for 378 yards in 2019.

While Green Bay cannot realistically expect someone to replicate Adams' impact on the field, it does have other options at wide receiver who could get more targets while he remains sidelined. Look for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison to serve as the primary playmakers on the outside while Jimmy Graham draws attention at tight end.

Still, the Packers have their eyes on a Super Bowl title this season and will likely need Adams back and healthy if they are going to make that a reality.