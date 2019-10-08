Marco Giampaolo Sacked at AC Milan After 3-4 Start to Serie A Campaign

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

AC Milan have sacked manager Marco Giampaolo less than four months into his tenure after a nightmare start to the season.

A statement was issued on the club's website on Tuesday that read:

"AC Milan announces it has relieved Mr. Marco Giampaolo from his position as coach of the first team. The club is grateful to Marco for the work carried out and wishes him all the best to come in his professional career."

According to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Rossoneri plan on announcing Stefano Pioli as his replacement:

Football writer Kaustubh Pandey is not impressed with the reported replacement:

Giampaolo was announced as Milan manager in June, but his tenure got off to a rocky start on Matchday 1 of the Serie A season. The Rossoneri lost away to Udinese, setting the tone for a poor run.

Two narrow 1-0 wins over Brescia and Verona were followed by three straight losses, and Milan fell behind in their last match ahead of the international break, eventually completing a comeback to beat Genoa 2-1.

With nine points from seven matches, Milan already trail leaders Juventus by 10 points in Serie A and are in 13th place.

ESPN's Matteo Bonetti noted the managerial position has been a revolving door since Massimiliano Allegri left, and how Luciano Spalletti was the front-runner for the job until recently:

Since Allegri's departure in 2014, eight men have managed the club, including Clarence Seedorf, Filippo Inzaghi, Vincenzo Montella and Gennaro Gattuso.

Giampolo was something of a journeyman manager before joining Milan, coaching the likes of Sampdoria, Empoli, Brescia, Cagliari and Siena. Sampdoria sacked Eusebio Di Francesco on Tuesday, opening the door for a possible return for the 52-year-old.