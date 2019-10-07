Mike Tyson: Conor McGregor Needs to 'Look Inside Himself' Regarding Behavior

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

After going through his own share of legal problems, Mike Tyson has offered some advice to Conor McGregor.

"Conor has to look inside himself and [say]: 'What happened? Why am I the way I am? And how do I stop this from continuing to be?" Tyson said Monday on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show (via ESPN.com).

McGregor was charged with assault last week after punching a man in a bar in Dublin, Ireland, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN. He was also arrested in March for smashing a man's cell phone in Miami and was under investigation for alleged sexual assault in Ireland.

The behavior has seemingly derailed the UFC star's career, as he hasn't fought since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018. That was his only mixed martial arts fight since 2016.

Tyson has seen this type of pattern before as his boxing career was put on hold after being convicted of rape in 1992 and serving three years in prison. The heavyweight champion returned to the ring after four years away from the sport in 1995.

He spoke about the challenges for people like him Monday:

"We don't know how to handle this stuff. We have millions of dollars. We never had this. Our families never had this. We've never been around this life. All of a sudden you start fighting, doing something you love to do, and you do it easily and all of a sudden they give you a lot of money for doing it. But you have no restraint, no control, you don't know what to do."

Tyson currently has a partnership with the Professional Fighters League while also running the Tyson Ranch cannabis company.