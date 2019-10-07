Bill Belichick Praises 'Impressive' Daniel Jones Ahead of Giants vs. Patriots

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had high praise for Daniel Jones as he prepares for Thursday's game against the New York Giants.

Having met with the rookie quarterback ahead of the 2019 draft, Belichick called Jones an "impressive player" and a "very impressive person," per USA Today's Art Stapleton:

"Playing quarterback in New York is not the easiest thing in the world, but he's got a lot of maturity and a good head on his shoulders, has good perspective on football and overall leadership and the position that comes with that role on and off the field. I'm sure he's done well and will continue to do well."

Jones replaced Eli Manning as the starting quarterback ahead of the Giants' Week 3 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished that game 23-of-36 for 336 yards and two touchdowns and also scored the game-winning touchdown on a seven-yard run with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter.

Jones' performance ended any discussion of Manning potentially retaking the starting role in 2019.

Saquon Barkley was injured in that game, however, which has made life a little more difficult for the former Duke star. He has 407 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the Giants' last two games, and things won't get easier in Week 6.

The Patriots are allowing 160.4 yards per game through the air, the fewest in the NFL, and they have a league-high 11 interceptions.

Should Jones struggle against New England's stingy secondary, he'll at least have Belichick's endorsement.