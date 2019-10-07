Jim Irsay: Chiefs Win 'One of the Best' Regular-Season Wins in Colts History

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Nobody enjoyed the Indianapolis Colts' 19-13 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs more than team owner Jim Irsay.

Irsay told reporters after the game the result was "one of the best regular-season wins in the history of this football team."

He went on to praise the work of running back Marlon Mack and the offensive line:

Mack ran for 132 yards on 29 carries, and he was instrumental in the Colts possessing the ball for 37:15 of a possible 60 minutes. On a 14-play drive that spanned the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth, the Colts ran 8:34 off the clock before Adam Vinatieri hit a 31-yard field goal to give Indianapolis a six-point lead.

While Irsay was probably guilty of overstating the importance of getting a win in Week 5, this could be a turning point for the Colts in 2019.

They were naturally going to face an adjustment after Andrew Luck abruptly retired in August. With the help of Mack and a defense that held the Chiefs to 324 total yards, Indianapolis may have found the recipe to build a playoff contender without Luck.

The Colts have a bye in Week 6, giving Irsay and the team's fans even more time to savor Sunday night's performance.