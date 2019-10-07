Jim Irsay: Chiefs Win 'One of the Best' Regular-Season Wins in Colts History

Jim Irsay: Chiefs Win 'One of the Best' Regular-Season Wins in Colts HistoryOctober 7, 2019
Nobody enjoyed the Indianapolis Colts' 19-13 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs more than team owner Jim Irsay.
Irsay told reporters after the game the result was "one of the best regular-season wins in the history of this football team."
He went on to praise the work of running back Marlon Mack and the offensive line:
Mack ran for 132 yards on 29 carries, and he was instrumental in the Colts possessing the ball for 37:15 of a possible 60 minutes. On a 14-play drive that spanned the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth, the Colts ran 8:34 off the clock before Adam Vinatieri hit a 31-yard field goal to give Indianapolis a six-point lead.
While Irsay was probably guilty of overstating the importance of getting a win in Week 5, this could be a turning point for the Colts in 2019.
They were naturally going to face an adjustment after Andrew Luck abruptly retired in August. With the help of Mack and a defense that held the Chiefs to 324 total yards, Indianapolis may have found the recipe to build a playoff contender without Luck.
The Colts have a bye in Week 6, giving Irsay and the team's fans even more time to savor Sunday night's performance.
Mahomes Can't Do It All by Himself
Injuries, defensive struggles, brutal schedule makes you wonder about the Chiefs SB dreams