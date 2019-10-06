Watch LaVar Pitch Lonzo, LaMelo on Sticking with BBB in New 'Ball in the Family'

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Big Baller Brand co-founder and CEO LaVar Ball talked up BBB to his sons Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo in the latest episode of Ball in the Family, which dropped on Facebook Watch Sunday.

The episode's events took place in the early summer, when BBB was opening up a brand-new warehouse. LaVar gave his sons a tour and offered his vision of the future, saying that he could see them "taking [BBB] to a whole different level."

"Everything's kinda lining up," LaVar said. "And I think y'all seeing that man. You guys are gonna be exactly what I thought you was gonna be, superstars, all y'all."

Everyone seemed impressed with the new warehouse, but the three sons were on different pages regarding their commitment to the brand.

LiAngelo seemed the most committed for the foreseeable future and agreed to look into future footwear options in a BBB meeting led by LaVar's business partner, Chris Rivers.

On the other hand, LaMelo, who was at the same meeting, said that he would "hear everybody out" and pick the best option from there for his footwear.

"They're giving me things to think about, and I appreciate that," LaMelo said in a sit-down interview after the segment.

"The brand's not where my head is. Right now it's just on basketball, that's pretty much my main focus."

Lonzo, who said in a previous episode that he's "not officially part of BBB," stated he would see how things go for the brand in the upcoming year before making further decisions.

For his part, LaVar doesn't seem outwardly concerned.

When asked whether he thought the new warehouse marked a "turning point" for his sons being "all-in" for the brand, LaVar expressed confidence.

"They're gonna be always in," he said. "The Triple B's are the boys and the boys are Triple B's."

The next episode will center around Lonzo's move to New Orleans after being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason.