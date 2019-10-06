Watch Texans' Deshaun Watson Go Deep Breaking Down Falcons D After Win

Watch Texans' Deshaun Watson Go Deep Breaking Down Falcons D After WinOctober 6, 2019
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson should start charging extra for his postgame press conferences.
Following the Texans' 16-10 defeat to the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, Watson broke down Carolina's base defense. He provided another detailed analysis of the Atlanta Falcons defense after Houston picked up a 53-32 victory Sunday.
Watson had a lot to talk about as he threw for 426 yards and five touchdowns.
As much detail as the former Clemson star provided a week ago, former Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas explained how he was only scratching the surface:
Joe Thomas @joethomas73
and this is like the most basic, elementary discussion of coverages. You couldnt be a water boy for the QB room if you couldn’t recite this in your sleep. The depth of defensive coverages goes 100 light years beyond this, and coverages are the easiest thing to learn in football https://t.co/T405vkY4XG
There's obviously a limit to which Watson can go when talking to reporters about strategy. He doesn't want to divulge too much about the Texans' approach, and it's generally impossible to condense everything schematically into a single answer during a press conference or interview.
But fans across all sports would benefit from players diving deeper into the X's and O's when offered the opportunity.
