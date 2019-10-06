Watch Texans' Deshaun Watson Go Deep Breaking Down Falcons D After Win

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson should start charging extra for his postgame press conferences.

Following the Texans' 16-10 defeat to the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, Watson broke down Carolina's base defense. He provided another detailed analysis of the Atlanta Falcons defense after Houston picked up a 53-32 victory Sunday.

Watson had a lot to talk about as he threw for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

As much detail as the former Clemson star provided a week ago, former Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas explained how he was only scratching the surface:

There's obviously a limit to which Watson can go when talking to reporters about strategy. He doesn't want to divulge too much about the Texans' approach, and it's generally impossible to condense everything schematically into a single answer during a press conference or interview.

But fans across all sports would benefit from players diving deeper into the X's and O's when offered the opportunity.