NASCAR at Dover 2019 Results: Kyle Larson Wins, Advances to Final 8

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIOctober 6, 2019

Kyle Larson waits in the garage during practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Kyle Larson won the 2019 Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on Sunday afternoon to advance to the third round of the NASCAR playoffs. 

It marked Larson's first playoff win in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series.

Just as with Saturday's qualifying round, it came down to Larson and Denny Hamlin

Hamlin won the pole and went on to win Stage 1. The No. 11 car led for more laps (219) than any other driver in Delaware, but Larson led when it counted. 

Larson led for 154 laps and dominated the latter part of the race. As a result, he secured his first win of the season—and his first checkered flag in 75 races—and moved Chip Ganassi Racing to the round of eight for the first time.

      

Drydene 400 Leaderboard

1. Kyle Larson

2. Martin Truex Jr. 

3. Alex Bowman

4. Kevin Harvick

5. Denny Hamlin

6. Kyle Busch

7. Matt DiBenedetto

8. Jimmie Johnson

9. Kurt Busch

10. Clint Bowyer

        

