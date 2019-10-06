Dominic Thiem Comes Back to Beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2019 China Open Final

GREG BAKER/Getty Images

Dominic Thiem fought back from a set down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final of the China Open on Sunday.

The match took a while to get going, but Tsitsipas was better in the big moments early on, which was enough for him to take the opening set.

Thiem was able to show exceptional battling spirit, though, as he clung on in the second set before finding his form and snatching it from the Greek. The top seed carried that momentum into the decider, quickly breaking his opponent and storming to the title.

Given both players have showcased such sparkling tennis to make it to the final, it was a surprise to see them looking nervy in the initial exchanges. They were each broken on their opening service game before settling down.

It didn't take long for Tsitsipas to show his emotion, as he was clearly frustrated with how he was performing:

That outburst did seem to stir something in the Greek. Late in the set, there was more venom in his play, and at the third time of asking, he broke Thiem to go 5-3 up in the opener.

The top seed did apply some pressure as Tsitsipas sought to serve out the match. However, Thiem was unable to take his break-point chance, and the third seed wrapped up the opener.

Per the Live Tennis Twitter account, the Austrian was being a little too aggressive in his play:

At the start of the second set, there was a point when the Greek looked like he may run away with the final. Thiem's game continued to be error-strewn, and a poor smash gifted his opponent a break point, which he gobbled up.

However, this time he wasn't able to consolidate, as an edgy Tsitsipas gifted the break back to Thiem with a double-fault.

In the eighth game of the set, Tsitsipas was given a severe test by his opponent, as Thiem capitalised on some more slack serving. However, every time the top seed had a break point, Tsitsipas was able to dig deep, and eventually, he secured a huge hold of serve:

However, it proved to be the opportunity Thiem needed, and at the next chance, he was able to get the decisive break, levelling the set in the process.

Thiem took his game on a level from that point. The top seed was a player transformed in the decider, as he broke Tsitsipas at the first chance and then secured a vice-like grip on the match with another. With a 4-0 lead, the Austrian showed the quality and composure to see the clash out.

Tsitsipas will be disappointed by the manner in which his game disintegrated in the final set, although at 21 years old, he still has plenty to learn. After a Round 1 exit at the U.S. Open, Thiem appears intent on finishing his campaign on a high and is playing himself into form ahead of the ATP Finals.