NFL Trade Rumors: GMs Hopeful Broncos Put Von Miller on the Block in Fire Sale

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos are off to an 0-4 start, and general managers around the league reportedly hope that means one of the best outside linebackers in the NFL will soon be available.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Broncos general manager John Elway is "seriously mulling big moves in the coming weeks, league sources said, with some rival general managers hopeful that overhaul could include even pass-rushing legend Von Miller."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.