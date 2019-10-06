MotoGP Grand Prix of Thailand 2019 Results: Marc Marquez Wins to Secure Title

LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/Getty Images

Marc Marquez clinched his sixth MotoGP world title on Sunday, beating Fabio Quartararo on the final corner to win the Thailand Grand Prix.

Yamaha's Quartararo was on the brink of a maiden premier-class win but was outmanoeuvred by the Honda rider in the final stages, with the victory enough for Marquez to confirm his spot at the top of the standings for the remainder of the season.

Here is the moment the Spaniard sealed his ninth win in another season in which he has been dominant:

The 26-year-old has an unassailable 110-point lead over Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, who finished fourth at the Buriram International Circuit. Yamaha's Maverick Vinales was third on the day.

Per Bet365, this is Marquez's sixth premier-class championship and his eighth overall; the triumph means he's won the world title in six of his seven seasons racing in MotoGP:

Marquez has been in a league of his own throughout the campaign, but this was one of the toughest races he has had in 2019, with Quartararo showing why many expect him to be the Spaniard's biggest rival in the years to come.

The Frenchman started on pole for the fourth time in 2019 and led the race for long spells. However, he was unable to shake off Marquez, who hovered ominously as the race crept towards a dramatic conclusion.

The manner in which Marquez managed to secure the victory was a snapshot of why he was won so many titles. The Spaniard kept his composure on the final corners and was able to find a way past Quartararo; when the Yamaha rider made a last-gasp dive for victory on the final corner, Marquez held the racing line and was able to ease back ahead.

Afterwards, Marquez said he was keeping a close eye on the Frenchman with a possible late battle in mind:

While there were scenes of joy for the Honda man as he secured the victory, Quartararo was evidently frustrated:

The 20-year-old isn't the first man to be outfoxed by Marquez, though, and there's no doubt he won't be the last, either.

David Emmett of MotoMatters reflected on the six-time world champion's career and said he deserves to be considered as one of the greats of the sport:

Only Giacomo Agostini (eight) and Valentino Rossi (seven) have won more MotoGP titles than Marquez. Given how much of a force the Honda man is and how many years he still has at the top level of the sport, it feels inevitable he will surpass both of those icons.

Even with the championship secured, there's unlikely to be any letup from Marquez in the final four races of the season. If he wins every one, he can match his record haul of 13 wins from the 2014 campaign.