LaMelo Ball Scores 12 Points as Illawarra Hawks Lose to Brisbane Bullets in NBL

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball scored 12 points on his National Basketball League debut on Sunday, as his Illawarra Hawks were beaten 90-81 by Brisbane Bullets at the WIN Entertainment Centre in New South Wales, Australia.

The Hawks trailed by one point at the halfway stage of the contest, but a poor third quarter cost them the victory, with the Bullets building up a nine-point lead by its conclusion. It was too much of a margin for Ball and his team to claw back.

In addition to his 12 points, the 18-year-old was able to contribute to his team's display in a number of different areas in his 32 minutes on court, as the NBL Twitter account relayed:

There were standout moments on offense from the youngster. The NBL shared footage of this piece of skill, as Ball sold feints to the same opponent twice in quick succession:

Although this highlight was the most eye-catching moment of Ball's offensive performance, he showed maturity in possession too, as he committed no turnovers.

While the point guard's attacking flair has never been in doubt, other aspects of his game have been criticised. From the field, his shooting accuracy was a lowly 35 per cent, a number he will be disappointed with. Ball also failed with all five of his attempts from behind the arc.

Defensively, it was a mixed bag from Ball too. The were times when Ball showcases some sharp instincts when his team were out of possession. In this instance, he anticipated brilliantly to steal the ball deep in Bullets territory and score for his side:

Other parts of the match revealed his defensive naivety, as opposition players were able to surge past him or pin him down too easily.

Reporter Olgun Uluc commented on some of the negative segments of Ball's NBL debut:

The Hawks will be seeking to get their first win of the season on Friday, when they face the defending NBL champion Perth Wildcats.