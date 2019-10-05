Tempo Storm's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Final

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Phase 3 of the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds National Public League has wrapped up, and the teams representing North America in the PUBG Global Championship are set. While Tempo Storm handily ran away with the top spot in Phase 3 (and a nice $200,000 prize purse), the rest of the top five have also qualified for the PGC.

After three phases, Lazarus, Genesis, Team Envy and Ghost Gaming are all in the running to join Tempo Storm in competing for the forthcoming international tournament's $2 million prize pool.

Four of them were in the top five for Phase 3. Lazarus (255 kill points, 379 total points), Genesis (251 kill points, 372 total points) and Team Envy (226 kill points, 370 total points) were joined by a surging Riot Squad (218 kill points, 336 total points) in trailing Tempo Storm for the Phase 3 rankings. Fortunately for Ghost Gaming, that recent performance by Riot Squad wasn't enough to pull off a spot in the overall top five.

Tempo Storm is the heavy favorite to represent the NPL by earning wins at the PGC. Their 247 kill points were the second-highest of Phase 3, and their 421 total points were 42 points more than any other team could manage.

Despite some major performances in Phase 3, EUnited (206 kill points, 322 total points) and Soniqs (201 kill points, 308 total points) were unable to crack the top five or earn a qualification for the PGC.

In addition to the biggest cut of this phase's $200,000 pie, Tempo Storm also earned another accolade and cash prize for the phase's deadliest player. Sharky posted 81 kills in Phase 3, and while that number was equaled by Genesis' Kaymind, the award was given to Sharky because of Tempo Storm's higher overall placing.

With a potent combination of bloodthirst and calm efficacy, Tempo Storm goes into the PGC off back-to-back NPL phase championships and as a favorite to overcome their issues with international inconsistencies on PUBG's biggest stage.