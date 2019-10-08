Grid Review: Gameplay Videos, Features, Impressions and Esports Appeal

Codemasters

Codemasters dives back into the fray with Grid, reviving the popular franchise that last saw an installment in 2014.

The touring race series had hits in the past capable of standing alongside industry juggernauts like Forza, so it's a welcome sign for the genre overall that Codemasters is back after successful entries in the F1 series and Dirt Rally.

Mostly free of major competitors this year, Grid doesn't let off the pedal often while looping in a variety of different racing styles, tracks spanning the globe, some of the best presentation seen in a racing game to date and some innovative, if not bold, risks that push the genre in new directions.

Gameplay

Grid is bold right out of the gates. On initial boot-up, it isn't shy about flexing some of its muscles, taking drivers through a handful of experiences. These range from basic races to avoiding a car flipping in midair to braving a harsh storm on a slippery track.

The action doesn't let up from there. Regardless of vehicle type, Grid has tight action with good-feeling rides and impressive physics to keep things engaging. All types of players won't have a problem finding a home within this title.

Grid leans slightly more into the arcade-y side of racing games, not simulation. Veering off track isn't a world-ruiner and contact can, intentionally or not, help negotiate some tough turns. A bevy of assists help newer players or those who want to relax on the way to the finish line, while mastering everything within sans assists remains one of the more rewarding experiences in gaming.

Interestingly, Grid goes seemingly a bit toward the arcade in points stylistically, too. Players get points for driving on line, overtakes, drifts, etc. It's nice to have a little visual feedback in this sense after pulling off a feat.

Consistent contact, again intentionally or not, plays into the fresh nemesis system. And this isn't a joke. Depending on how peeved the offended driver is, the behavior of the AI dramatically shifts. They'll gun for the player, even getting in front and slamming on the brakes.

Speaking of AI, the other drivers on the track don't feel like they're just set pieces for the player to engage with as they climb the standings. Besides the nemesis feature, there is some element of randomness that is a much-needed refresher on the genre.

But simulation quirks persist. Vibration gives a good sense of force feedback for a good understanding of the road. For the most part, traction seems realistic given the circumstances.

Grid is a blender of racing styles. This is mostly as simulation-heavy as a player might seek, though those who aren't a fan of such experiences can fearlessly dive in and have a blast too. Besides the above, part of the game's appeal to all levels of players comes from the world-class presentation.

Graphics and Presentation

Grid is a masterpiece in the presentation department.

That might smack of hyperbole, but lately, it has felt like the details surrounding the track in games has taken a massive backseat to the vehicles and damage.

Not here.

On one track alone, a battle through city streets with deadly tight corners features interesting buildings, never repeated, a bridge above, and off in the distance peppered with moving cars and around the final bend, yachts wafting in the ocean.

The sheer level of detail put into the things surrounding the race is unrivaled. The crowds react when cars make contact with the barriers. They look great overall too, with waves of people crammed up to the track and engaged in the happenings. Confetti and fireworks greet the winners at the finish.

This extends to non-city landscapes too. Lush forests, fans and cameras checking the action from overpasses, examples of non-race detail abound. It all applies at night too, where spotlights, helicopters soaring above and the glare of headlines scream immersion.

The vehicles aren't bad either, of course. All are true-to-form offerings as expected, with some impressive detail going into the cockpit views of each vehicle.

How the world interacts with the vehicles is a treat in itself, too. A sunny day glare on the windshield can cause some problems. Raindrops coming down on the windshield are impressively wiped away and also pepper a vehicle's exterior in eye-catching ways.

From a sound perspective, the hum of the engines seems right on point, and contact with walls or otherwise is as impactful as it should be. While crowd noise seems a little strange at times, directional noise, particularly on a headset like an Astro A50, is perfect and informs a player of which side to be wary of an overtake without flicking the camera behind the vehicle. On the presentation front, it's also intriguing to hear echoes of the race's television broadcast make its way over the course sometimes.

At a time when racing games have started to all fall into the "great" category in many respects, Grid's focus on details surrounding the race is engrossing and memorable in a way hopefully more games strive to match.

Esports and Features

With the F1 series again featuring a strong suite of esports support and a healthy overall scene, it's only natural that sort of conversation extends to Grid.

Unlike F1 2019, though, Grid doesn't have a ton of competitive slants built into the game at launch. There is online quick play and private matches, though, so it won't be hard to set up the necessary competitions when the community blossoms.

Which it surely will. This version of Grid might be where sim-racers go to hang out and mess around, but there is enough in the way of skill here to start forming brackets, gathering up winner pools and naming champions.

Given the engaging presentation and the skill that will define the top of the ladders, the competitive side of Grid won't have a problem finding some streaming staying power and viewer interest.

Otherwise, career mode is where many players will spend the majority of their time.

There are six categories, which require participation in seven of 13 events in each, before going for the championship at the end and challenging Ravenwest. These are varied events that make for a fun romp, spurred on not only by the end goal, but also by the constant accruement of points.

There is simply a great sense of progression. Every point awarded on the track itself and in the aftermath of an event goes toward unlocks. The fact no race feels inherently the same helps, too.

One of the reasons the races don't feel as cookie-cutter as they might in other titles thanks to the behavior of the AI is the presence of what Codemasters calls a choreographer. While the idea of scripting anything at all might cause some fans to turn away, it's a really good way to help the monotony and match some of the real-life chaos that can unfold during any event.

The result is the first true-feeling racer in the sense that anything can happen. Luck plays a part here. One racer blows a tire. Another causes a wreck that sends three cars into a wall. Some AI racers have off races where they simply don't perform up their stats and vice versa. That nemesis a player ticked off? He's racing better all of a sudden.

Looping in the team mechanic is a big part of what keeps career mode fresh. This isn't just giving teammates commands during a race, either.

Juggling the people on the team is rather engaging, as finding the right balance of stats is important. And to top it off, there is a loyalty system baked into the game, which in turn has an influence on their willingness to help mid-race.

In total, there are said to be hundreds of named opponents in the game and nearly 100 teammates. Each have individual stats. It is a nice little non-racing feature that keeps things fresh in a micromanagement sense while also sporting a real effect on how things play out on the track.

Overall, Grid might feel a little light on the features front. But going after objectives, managing a team and soaking it all in while seeking improvement makes for a strong gameplay loop.

Conclusion

Reboots are a tricky thing. Take the wrong elements from the old games or don't do enough to improve on the formula and the backlash will follow.

Grid was always in good hands with Codemasters, though. This feels more like a homage to the first game from 2008 than the next two releases—and in a good way. The racing is tight, has broad appeal and the systems in place make it feel like a good time investment.

Sporting some best-in-class presentation and gameplay that welcomes all forms of players with open arms, Grid is in contention for racer of the year and should mark the beginning of a much-needed revitalization for the series.