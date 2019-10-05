Jake Fromm, No. 3 Georgia Cruise to 43-14 Win over Tennessee in SEC Action

Wade Payne/Associated Press

No. 3 Georgia moved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in SEC play thanks to a 43-14 win over Tennessee on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

Tennessee seized a 14-10 lead early in the second quarter after freshman quarterback Brian Maurer found wideout Jauan Jennings for a 12-yard score, but Georgia responded with 16 unanswered points before halftime. Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm tossed both of his touchdown passes during that span.

Georgia's defense took over in the second half, holding Tennessee to 60 yards from scrimmage on its first four drives and forcing two turnovers. The Bulldogs finished the scoring when an Eric Stokes sack led to a Tae Crowder scoop-and-score.

The Bulldogs have now won eight of their last 10 games against the Volunteers, who fell to 1-4 (0-2 SEC) on the season.

Notable Performances

UGA QB Jake Fromm: 24-of-29, 288 yards, 2 TD

UGA RB D'Andre Swift: 17 carries, 72 yards, 1 TD; 4 catches, 72 yards

UGA WR Lawrence Cager: 5 catches, 58 yards, 1 TD

UT QB Brian Maurer: 14-of-28, 259 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

UT WR Jauan Jennings: 7 catches, 114 yards, 1 TD

UT WR Marquez Callaway: 3 catches, 105 yards, 1 TD

Jake Fromm Comes Through When Georgia Needs Him Most Saturday

Fromm, a junior signal-caller out of Warner Robins, Georgia, entered Saturday with a 75.6 percent completion rate, six touchdowns, no interceptions and a career-high 9.6 passing yards per attempt in four games. In other words, he couldn't have done much better.

Granted, the Bulldog offense isn't exactly taking deep shots on every play, and more of the same occurred Saturday:

However, Fromm shined when Georgia needed him most when he engineered a gutsy, game-changing drive.

Georgia was up 20-14 and held possession on its 30-yard line with 51 seconds left before halftime. Until that point, the Bulldogs played an uneven game against a team that isn't in its class.

Granted, the Vols were losing momentum after giving up 10 straight points, but they were still in the game down just one score.

That's when Fromm went to work.

After a D'Andre Swift 23-yard run, Fromm completed all four of his passes for 47 yards, capped by a seven-yard touchdown strike to George Pickens.

Suddenly, Georgia was up two scores after engaging in a back-and-forth battle all game. After the half, the Bulldogs cruised to victory by outscoring the Vols 17-0.

Fromm may have a reputation as a game manager, but he's proved capable of doing far more when his number is called. That was the case Saturday, and Georgia is 5-0.

Brian Maurer Gives Tennessee Hope for Future

The final score doesn't reflect the hope Maurer gave Tennessee against the nation's third-best team.

The Volunteers' aerial attack sprung to life during the signal-caller's first career start, and Maurer found Marquez Callaway for a 73-yard touchdown on his first completion to light up the Neyland Stadium crowd:

Maurer threw for 205 first-half yards, a remarkable feat considering Georgia's stout pass defense:

The second half didn't go Tennessee's way, and Maurer committed two turnovers.

Still, it's easy for Vols fans to be excited after a disappointing start that's included an upset home loss to Georgia State and a heartbreaking overtime loss to BYU.

Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel put it best:

It's only one game, but early returns are overwhelmingly positive for the true freshman.

What's Next?

Both teams play at home on Saturday at noon ET in SEC battles. Georgia will take on South Carolina, and Tennessee will welcome Mississippi State.