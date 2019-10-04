Claressa Shields-Ivana Habazin Fight Canceled After Trainer Attacked at Weigh-in

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIOctober 5, 2019

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 02: Ivana Habazin of Croatia works out with her trainer Bashir Ali during a pre fight workout at Downtown Boxing Gym on October 02, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Ivana Habazin and Claressa Shields will not fight their junior middleweight title bout as scheduled Saturday night. 

According to Boxing Insider, Habazin withdrew in the aftermath of her trainer, James Basher Ali, being attacked from behind and knocked unconscious by an unidentified person at the fight's weigh-in on Friday.

Sources present told ESPN that Ali was unconscious for "approximately 20 minutes," and the attacker fled the scene.

Below is footage from the scene at Dort Federal Event Center in Flint, Michigan:

Habazin (20-3-0 with seven knockouts) and Shields (9-0-0 with two knockouts) were set to fight each other for the first time.

Instead, the card will go on without them. Jaron Ennis and Demian Daniel Fernandez will fight welterweight followed by Jermaine Franklin and Pavel Sour in heavyweight. The fights will still be broadcast on Showtime. 

Download the app for commentsGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    WBC To Keep Close Eye on Aftermath of Shields-Habazin Attack

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    WBC To Keep Close Eye on Aftermath of Shields-Habazin Attack

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Golovkin: Going To 168 Would Be Temporary - I'm Natural 160

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Golovkin: Going To 168 Would Be Temporary - I'm Natural 160

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Weights: Golovkin 159¼, Derevyanchenko 159

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Weights: Golovkin 159¼, Derevyanchenko 159

    Bad Left Hook
    via Bad Left Hook

    Charlie Edwards Vacates WBC Flyweight Title

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Charlie Edwards Vacates WBC Flyweight Title

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com