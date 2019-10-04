IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019: Friday Results and Medal Table

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

There was joy for the Bahamas' Steven Gardiner at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Friday as he coasted to gold in the men's 400 metres in Doha.

In the women's 400-metre hurdles, United States star Dalilah Muhammad produced a stunning performance to get the better of compatriot Sydney McLaughlin, setting a new world record of 52.16 seconds in the process.

Elsewhere on track, Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto beat Lamecha Girma by 0.01 seconds at the end of a gripping 3,000-metre steeplechase. There was also a dramatic win for home favourite Mutaz Essa Barshim in the men's high jump, while Cuba's Yaime Perez won the women's discus.

Men's High Jump

1. Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar) 2.37 metres

2. Mikhail Akimenko (Authorised Neutral Athletes) 2.35

3. Ilya Ivanyuk (Authorised Neutral Athletes) 2.35

Women's Discus

1. Yaime Perez (Cuba) 69.17 metres

2. Denia Caballero (Cuba) 68.44

3. Sandra Perkovic (Croatia) 66.72

Women's 400-Metre Hurdles

1. Dalilah Muhammad (United States) 52.16 seconds (WR)

2. Sydney McLaughlin (United States) 52.23

3. Rushell Clayton (Jamaica) 53.74

Men's 3,000-Metre Steeplechase

1. Consenslus Kipruto (Kenya) 8 minutes, 1.35 seconds

2. Lamecha Girma (Ethiopia) 8:01.36

3. Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) 8:03.76

Men's 400 Metres

1. Steven Gardiner (Bahamas) 43.48 seconds

2. Anthony Jose Zambrano (Colombia) 44.15

3. Fred Kerley (United States) 44.17

Latest Medal Table

1. USA: nine golds, nine silvers, three bronze (21)

2. China: three golds, three silvers, three bronze (9)

3. Kenya: three golds, two bronze (5)

4. Jamaica: two golds, three silvers, two bronze (7)

5. Great Britain: two golds, one silver (3)

6. Ethiopia: one gold, three silvers (4)

7. Poland: one gold, one silver, two bronze (4)

T8. Bahrain: one gold, one silver, one bronze (3)

T8. Cuba: one gold, one silver, one bronze (3)

The full medal table is available via the competition's official website. The full schedule and results are available here.

Friday Recap

As relayed by Rob Harris of the Associated Press, after a lot of nights with small crowds at the venue, on Friday, there were plenty of spectators keen to see the action:

On the track, the first big showdown of the night was between Muhammad and McLaughlin, who have been comfortably the best 400-metre hurdlers in the world this year.

The American duo quickly established themselves at the head of the race, with Muhammad just in front of her rival as they rounded the final bend. Eventually, she did enough to hold off a fast-finishing McLaughlin and lowered her own world-record mark.

Bet365 summed up how strong the 29-year-old has been in this event since winning Olympic gold in 2016:

Jonathan Gault commented on how quickly 20-year-old McLaughlin ran on the night too, as she was close to breaking the former world record:

Following that duel, there was another thrilling head-to-head in the men's steeplechase, with Kipruto somehow able to reel in 18-year-old Girma in the closing stages and win by one hundredth of a second.

Next on track was the showpiece race of the evening, although there was no drama to conclude the men's 400 metres, as Gardiner was far too good for the rest of the field.

As he rounded the final bend, the Bahamian had clear daylight to his rivals. That didn't stop him going full pelt to the finish line though and he sunk to the floor in exhaustion after securing the gold.

Per Gracenote Olympic, world championship success had been a long time coming for his nation:

The loudest cheers of the night were reserved for the high jump, though, as Barshim became the first man in history to successfully defend his title in this discipline.

The Qatari cleared at his final attempt on 2.33 metres to keep himself in contention. He then clearly fed off the energy of the crowd to get over the next height of 2.35 metres and eventually secured gold with a massive leap of 2.37 metres—a world-leading mark for the year.