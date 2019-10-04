Conor McGregor Charged with Assault After Punching Man in Dublin Bar

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

MMA star Conor McGregor has been charged with assault after he punched a man in his 50s in a Dublin bar in April.

McGregor's spokesperson, Karen Kessler, told ESPN's Ariel Helwani the fighter was officially served with a summons, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN. He will now be due in court in the Irish capital on October 11.

According to Robin Schlller of The Independent, the 31-year-old could face six months in prison, a €1,500 fine or both if found guilty.

Schiller noted the Director of Public Prosecutions "directed earlier this year that he should be prosecuted over the alleged assault." Schlller added McGregor has already been served by the gardai.

CCTV footage was released earlier this year of McGregor punching the man on April 6 at the Marble Arch pub.

TMZ posted the video, which shows McGregor drinking in the bar:



McGregor had already commented and apologised to the man before he was charged.

"I was in the wrong," he told Helwani in August. "That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. ... I tried to make amends and I made amends back then. But it doesn't matter. I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility."

Helwani asked the Irishman if he had an anger problem in August:

McGregor has established himself as one of the biggest names in combat sports with his high-class performances in UFC.

The man known as the Notorious became the first fighter in the company's history to hold two titles from different weight classes at the same time when he beat Eddie Alvarez in 2016.

The last time he was in action was against Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. McGregor was well beaten following a contentious buildup to the fight, eventually submitting in the fourth round of the UFC 229 showdown.