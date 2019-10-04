The Most Popular Basketball Shoes Heading into the NBA SeasonOctober 4, 2019
The Most Popular Basketball Shoes Heading into the NBA Season
Bleacher Report has an affiliate marketing relationship with StockX. We will receive revenue from your purchase.
B/R Kicks has you covered with everything you need to know about the hottest signature shoes selling right now.
Nike has been on fire as of late with its basketball collaborations, the two most recent being the SpongeBob x Kyrie 5 pack and the UNDEFEATED x Kobe 4 Protro collection. In addition to that, LeBron James is still dropping some of the hottest colorways we've seen and heading strong into his 17th signature shoe.
Wanna know more? Click to see the best out now.
UNDEFEATED x Nike Kobe 4 Protro
Original Release: August 24, 2019
Nike Kyrie 5 x SpongeBob
Original Release: August 10
Nike Kyrie 5 x Friends
Original Release: August 24, 2019
Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points'
Original Release: August 24, 2019
Nike LeBron 17 'Lakeshow'
Original Release: October 10
Nike LeBron 16 'Watch the Throne'
Original Release: February 17
Nike Zoom Freak 1 'All Bros'
Original Release: June 29
Playstation x Nike PG 2.5 'Wolf Grey'
Original Release: December 1, 2018
Nike LeBron 16 'Medicine Ball'
Original Release: August 24, 2019
Nike LeBron 16 Low 'Atomic Violet'
Original Release: August 29