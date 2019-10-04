The Most Popular Basketball Shoes Heading into the NBA Season

0 of 10

Nike

B/R Kicks has you covered with everything you need to know about the hottest signature shoes selling right now.

Nike has been on fire as of late with its basketball collaborations, the two most recent being the SpongeBob x Kyrie 5 pack and the UNDEFEATED x Kobe 4 Protro collection. In addition to that, LeBron James is still dropping some of the hottest colorways we've seen and heading strong into his 17th signature shoe.

