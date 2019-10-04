The Most Popular Basketball Shoes Heading into the NBA Season

    Nike

    B/R Kicks has you covered with everything you need to know about the hottest signature shoes selling right now.

    Nike has been on fire as of late with its basketball collaborations, the two most recent being the SpongeBob x Kyrie 5 pack and the UNDEFEATED x Kobe 4 Protro collection. In addition to that, LeBron James is still dropping some of the hottest colorways we've seen and heading strong into his 17th signature shoe.

UNDEFEATED x Nike Kobe 4 Protro

    Nike

    Original Release: August 24, 2019

Nike Kyrie 5 x SpongeBob

    Nike

    Original Release: August 10

Nike Kyrie 5 x Friends

    StockX

    Original Release: August 24, 2019

Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points'

    StockX

    Original Release: August 24, 2019

Nike LeBron 17 'Lakeshow'

    StockX

    Original Release: October 10

Nike LeBron 16 'Watch the Throne'

    StockX

    Original Release: February 17

Nike Zoom Freak 1 'All Bros'

    StockX

    Original Release: June 29

Playstation x Nike PG 2.5 'Wolf Grey'

    StockX

    Original Release: December 1, 2018

Nike LeBron 16 'Medicine Ball'

    StockX

    Original Release: August 24, 2019

Nike LeBron 16 Low 'Atomic Violet'

    StockX

    Original Release: August 29

