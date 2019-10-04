Brayden Schenn, Blues Agree to 8-Year $52 Million Contract Extension

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues and All-Star center Brayden Schenn have agreed to terms on a new long-term contract extension.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong announced Friday that Schenn's deal will be worth $52 million over eight years.

Schenn was in the final season of a four-year, $20.5 million contract he signed with the Philadelphia Flyers in July 2016.

St. Louis opened the 2019-20 campaign trying to figure out what to do about Schenn and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who is also in the last year of his deal.

The reigning Stanley Cup champions projected to have $17.4 million in cap space next season prior to Schenn's extension, per Spotrac.

Since being acquired by the Blues in June 2017, Schenn has become an integral part of the team's success. The 28-year-old had a career-high 70 points during his first season in St. Louis. He followed that up by racking up 12 points in 26 playoff games last season to help the franchise win its first-ever Stanley Cup title.