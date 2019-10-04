Adam Silver Says NBA Giving 'Serious Consideration' to Starting League in India

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

As the NBA prepares to play preseason games in India for the first time this weekend, the league is also looking at the possibility of doing more business in the country.

Per The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears, Commissioner Adam Silver said the NBA is giving "serious consideration to the launch of a league" in India.

Spears added Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive has had talks with Silver about the formation of a 12-team league in India that would follow in the footsteps of Basketball Africa League, which will begin its inaugural season in March 2020.

Ranadive added he's had discussions with India prime minister Narendra Modi about building arenas in the country if the league forms.

Per Spears, Silver's hope is the league can be up and running in five years, but India must first improve its arena infrastructure. The NBA had to bring in a scoreboard, hardwood floors and other items for this weekend's preseason games.

When the NBA and FIBA announced the formation of the Basketball Africa League in February, Silver said: "As we've been talking about this concept over the last several months, there's been a tremendous reception from several of our NBA team owners. Several of our partners have also expressed an interest to work with us in Africa."

The BAL became a reality four years after the NBA hosted its first-ever exhibition game on the continent in 2015.

The Kings and Indiana Pacers will become the first teams from a North American sports league to play in India when they meet for two preseason contests Friday and Saturday.