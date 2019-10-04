Gennady Golovkin Says Canelo Alvarez Refused 3rd Fight

John Locher/Associated Press

If you take Gennady Golovkin at his word, a third fight with Saul Alvarez won't happen because Canelo is refusing to take the match.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Golovkin revealed what happened the last time his camp approached Alvarez for another fight.

"Last time he said 'No,'" Golovkin said. "Everybody push him, he said 'No.' I can't bring him!"

GGG has made no secret of his desire for another matchup with Alvarez. He called out the Mexican superstar following a knockout win over Steve Rolls in June.

"Everybody knows. The fans know who they want me to fight next. I'm ready for September. I'm ready for Canelo. Just bring him, just ask him. I'm ready. If you want big drama show, please tell him. I'm ready to bring back the big-drama show."

Golovkin hasn't completely shut the door on finishing the trilogy, telling Josh Peter of USA Today he thinks "it will eventually happen. ... I'm just not sure when it will happen."

The two superstars fought to a split draw in Sept. 2017. Canelo won the rematch one year later by majority decision when two judges scored it 115-113 in his favor, and the third had it as a 114-114 draw.

While GGG waits for another bout with Alvarez, the Kazakh will return to the ring Saturday against Sergiy Derevyanchenko at Madison Square Garden.

Canelo will take on Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light heavyweight title on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas.