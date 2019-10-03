Ball Family Releases Statement in Response to Alan Foster Embezzlement Lawsuit

James Devaney/Getty Images

The Ball family released a statement Thursday in response to former Big Baller Brand partner Alan Foster countersuing LaVar and Lonzo Ball on allegations of fraud.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne shared the statement in a string of tweets:

"Alan Foster's claims are not only unfounded and devoid of any truth, but are an egregious attempt to turn the attention away from the millions of dollars that he embezzled from the Ball Family and the Ball Family Business.

"Not only will LaVar Ball and his family continue to vigorously pursue their civil action against Foster seeking civil damages, but will also continue to cooperate with law enforcement in order to seek justice for his egregious actions.

"Alan Foster is a convicted felon and is currently being investigated by the FBI. He has served seven years in jail for fraud and has a deep criminal past defrauding those who have placed their trust in him.

"The Ball family are all united in relentlessly pursuing Foster for his grave injustices, and will always fight to protect the respected Ball family name, despite Foster's futile attempt to defile it."

Shelburne's report noted The Blast obtained legal documents related to Foster's countersuit that alleged LaVar Ball embezzled more than $2.6 million from Big Baller Brand and other companies to fund his lifestyle.

Lonzo Ball severed ties with Foster in March and filed a suit against him in April for damages of more than $2 million. The New Orleans Pelicans point guard alleged Foster "conspired to embezzle millions of dollars and then divert those funds for his personal use, including to acquire assets in Ethiopia."

The Ball family's statement referenced Foster's legal issues, and Shelburne pointed out he pleaded guilty to a count of mail fraud and two counts of money laundering and was sentenced to more than seven years of prison in 2002.

Lonzo Ball appeared on an episode of HBO's The Shop in May and opened up about how "hurt" he was by Foster, who he once considered "like my second dad."

He also said Foster's actions are why he covered up his Big Baller Brand tattoo on his arm.