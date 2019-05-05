Lakers' Lonzo Ball 'Hurt' by LaVar's Friend Alan Foster; Talks Covering BBB Tat

Lonzo Ball appeared on HBO's The Shop and spoke about Alan Foster, a family friend and a co-founder of Big Baller Brand who Ball is suing for fraud, claiming that Foster stole $1.5 million from him.

"I've known him since I was 12," Ball said, describing how betrayed he felt by Foster. "... He was like my second dad."

He continued:

"I bought my mom and dad a house, like, he had a room. ... The way I feel about it is different, that's why I covered the BBB [tattoo] up on my arm. When I saw that, I saw him, and that s--t just made me so, like, I was tight. When we looked at those transactions, the s--t didn't start happening until my mom got sick. She took care of all the money s--t. So that's what really hurt me; that s--t hurt me. I don't even know what I would do if I seen him right now. I ain't seen him. When that happened, everything just went off."

                 

