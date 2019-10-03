Bio Kim Apologizes, Won't Appeal 3-Year Ban for Giving the Finger to Spectators

PAUL LAKATOS/Getty Images

Despite facing a three-year suspension from the Korean Tour, golfer Bio Kim announced he will not appeal his punishment, according to Michael Collins and Bob Harig of ESPN.

Kim was captured on live television Sunday raising his middle finger at a spectator after the fan took a photo during his backswing.

"Kim Bi-o damaged the dignity of a golfer with etiquette violation and inappropriate behavior," the Korean Tour said in a statement.

The 29-year-old said Thursday that he's "sincerely sorry" and "takes full responsibility" for his actions, believing the suspension and $8,350 fine are warranted. He also felt appealing the discipline would make his apology seem less genuine.

While he appears to be taking the situation in stride, others have come to his defense.

"Yes, he was unprofessional and there should be consequences for it, but not take a man's job away for three years," Kevin Na said.

Kim won the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open Sunday despite the incident, giving him his second victory of the season. He competed in 19 Korn Ferry Tour events in 2018 but was inconsistent with only eight made cuts and two top-25 finishes.

The PGA Tour will have its own review to determine his eligibility for sanctioned events going forward.