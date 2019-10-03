IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 Results and Medal Table After Thursday

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Katarina Johnson-Thompson broke Jessica Ennis-Hill's British record as she won heptathlon gold on Thursday at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championship.

The Liverpudlian set a world best for the season of 6,981 points after winning the 800-metres final event in Doha, Qatar.

Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain claimed the women's 400-metre gold in a world-best 48.14 seconds at the Khalifa International Stadium, producing the third-fastest time in history to beat favourite Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

Germany's Niklas Kaul became the decathlon world champion with a score of 8,691 points, and Lijiao Gong was victorious in the shot put with a throw of 19.55 metres.

Thursday's Medal Results

Women's 400 Metres

Gold: Salwa Eid Naser (Bahrain) 48.14 seconds

Silver: Shaunae Miller-Uibo (Bahamas) 48.37

Bronze: Shericka Jackson (Jamaica) 49.47

Decathlon

Gold: Niklas Kaul (Germany) 8691 points

Silver: Maicel Uibo (Estonia) 8604

Bronze: Damian Warner 8529

Heptathlon

Gold:Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Great Britain) 6981 points

Silver: Nafissatou Thiam (Belgium) 6677

Bronze: Verena Preiner (Austria) 6560

Women's Shot Put

Gold:Lijiao Gong (China) 19.55 metres

Silver: Danniel Thomas-Dodd (Jamaica) 19.47

Bronze: Christina Schwanitz (Germany) 19.17

Latest Medal Table

1. USA: eight golds, eight silvers, two bronze (18)

2. China: three golds, three silvers, three bronze (9)

3. Jamaica: two golds, three silvers, one bronze (6)

4. Great Britain: two golds, one silver (3)

5. Kenya: two golds, two bronze (4)

6. Ethiopia: one gold, two silvers (3)

7. Poland: one gold, one silver, two bronze (4)

8. Bahrain: one gold, one silver, one bronze (3)

The full medal table is available via the competition's official website. The full schedule and results are available here.

Thursday Recap

An incredible five personal bests gave Johnson-Thompson her dream of becoming world champion.

The 26-year-old has suffered false starts and disappointments in her career, but the Team GB athlete surpassed Ennis-Hill's British best score to defeat Olympic champion Thiam.

Entering the final event, the Brit controlled the 800 metres and ran from the front to win gold.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Naser produced one of the greatest pieces of single-lap racing in history as she defeated Miller-Uibo. The Bahamas star was expected to win gold, but Naser dominated the first 300 metres before a tense finish.

Miller-Uibo produced a personal best as she dramatically gained ground, but it was not enough to deny the winner.

Germany's Niklas Kaul collected the decathlon gold at the conclusion of the 1,500 metres.

World-record holder Kevin Mayer had been forced to pull out of the running after being injured in the 110-metre hurdles, opening the door for the 21-year-old to become the youngest decathlon world champion in history.