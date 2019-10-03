Saquon Barkley Could Play vs. Vikings Despite 4-8 Week Timeline for Ankle Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Thursday it's possible superstar running back Saquon Barkley could return for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Barkley has missed just one game since suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. The injury originally came with a recovery timetable of four to eight weeks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

