Saquon Barkley Could Play vs. Vikings Despite 4-8 Week Timeline for Ankle Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2019

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 22: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Thursday it's possible superstar running back Saquon Barkley could return for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Barkley has missed just one game since suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. The injury originally came with a recovery timetable of four to eight weeks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

