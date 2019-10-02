Video: Watch Finn Balor Confront Adam Cole, Say He's NXT 'As of Now'

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Finn Balor is back where his WWE career started.

After Adam Cole successfully defended the NXT Championship against Matt Riddle, Balor showed up to make a statement.

With NXT moving to USA Network and effectively being given the same treatment as Raw and SmackDown now, Triple H indicated to Newsweek's Phillip Martinez that main roster stars would move more freely to NXT.

Balor is a perfect candidate to head to Full Sail University.

The former NXT champion never enjoyed a sustained spell of success after getting drafted to Raw in 2016. He won the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2016 but had to give up the belt a day later because of a shoulder injury.

Since then, Balor has basically tread water. He didn't get another title run until capturing the Intercontinental Championship in February. His last appearance was in a squash match at SummerSlam as Bray Wyatt made his in-ring debut as The Fiend.

Now, Balor is immediately positioned as one of NXT's top stars, and everybody can remember why they enjoyed watching him in the first place.