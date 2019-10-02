Video: Watch Finn Balor Confront Adam Cole, Say He's NXT 'As of Now'October 3, 2019
Finn Balor is back where his WWE career started.
After Adam Cole successfully defended the NXT Championship against Matt Riddle, Balor showed up to make a statement.
With NXT moving to USA Network and effectively being given the same treatment as Raw and SmackDown now, Triple H indicated to Newsweek's Phillip Martinez that main roster stars would move more freely to NXT.
Balor is a perfect candidate to head to Full Sail University.
The former NXT champion never enjoyed a sustained spell of success after getting drafted to Raw in 2016. He won the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2016 but had to give up the belt a day later because of a shoulder injury.
Since then, Balor has basically tread water. He didn't get another title run until capturing the Intercontinental Championship in February. His last appearance was in a squash match at SummerSlam as Bray Wyatt made his in-ring debut as The Fiend.
Now, Balor is immediately positioned as one of NXT's top stars, and everybody can remember why they enjoyed watching him in the first place.
MLB’s Sign-Stealing Problem
😮 Astros, Dodgers, Yanks all accused 🗣️ Verlander: 'Paranoia is off the charts' ➡️ B/R explores how MLB is combating it