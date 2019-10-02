'Mattress Mack' Makes $1.5M Astros World Series Bet After Separate $3.5M Wager

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Mattress Mack is hoping the hometown Houston Astros come through for him in a big way.

ESPN's David Purdum reported in late September that Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale was running a promotion at his stores that would refund purchases of mattresses costing $3,000 or more if the Astros won the 2019 World Series.

As Houston won an MLB-best 107 games during the regular season, business was booming for McIngvale—which put potentially puts him on the hook for a hefty bill. He has, however, decided to try to protect himself with sizable wagers.

Purdum previously reported that Mattress Mack was looking to make approximately $10 million worth of bets on the Astros in order to protect himself from a massive loss. According to The Action Network's Darren Rovell, McIngvale has already placed $3.5 million on Houston.

On Thursday, he plans on placing another $1.5 million on the Astros at +220 odds (bet $100 to win $220).

Should the Astros be the last team standing, the bets would reportedly bring in approximately $11 million, per Rovell.

"My liability is a little bit north of $15 million," Mattress Mack told Rovell. "So I still have other bets to place. The World Series is a month from now so we’ll look at numbers after we know the Astros' next opponent."

McIngvale also noted that his stores' annual revenue ranges from $150 million to $200 million, per Rovell.

Houston enters the postseason as one of the favorites, thanks to a star-studded rotation that features the likes of 2019 MLB wins leader Justin Verlander (who threw a no-hitter last month), 2019 MLB strikeout leader Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke (who took a no-hitter into the ninth inning of his final regular-season start). Verlander (21) and Cole (20) each topped the 20-win plateau and are expected to finish 1-2, in some order, in AL Cy Young voting.

Houston's ALDS opponent has yet to be determined. The Astros will face the winner of Wednesday night's AL Wild Card Game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Oakland Athletics.