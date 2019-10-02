Knicks News: Watch Dennis Smith Jr. Reveal How He Lost 15 Pounds This Summer

Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

Dennis Smith's key to his newly sculpted body? Giving up his beloved Bojangles.

The New York Knicks guard spoke to reporters Wednesday, saying the key to losing 15 pounds this offseason was cutting the beloved fast-food restaurant from his diet.

"I had to change some of the things I ate," Smith said. "I'm a country boy, man. We eat different down there. ... I ain't eat Bojangles for most of the summer. I ain't no liar. I ain't eat Bojangles for most of the summer—it helped."

For those who are unfamiliar, Bojangles is about as close as you can get to a Southern fast-food delicacy. What In-and-Out is for burgers on the West Coast, Bojangles is that for southern chicken.

While it's hard to necessarily feel bad for a person wealthy enough to hire a personal chef, losing out on Bojangles is a sacrifice worth praising. Smith has never been seen as being overweight, but the Knicks asked him to trim down a bit during the offseason. A more svelte Smith might become a more explosive playmaker.

As for the biggest flaw in Smith's game, his three-point shot? Knicks coach David Fizdale says Smith's jumper is vastly improved.

"It's a lot better," David Fizdale told reporters. "It's a lot less movement, it's more efficient. He put in a lot of time on the fundamentals this summer. But it's a process. He'll have days where it's not as great. But I think consistently now he's got a shot that has a better chance of going in."

Hopefully, for the Knicks' sake, Smith's jumper has improved as much as his body.