KeeSean Johnson, Andy Isabella Fantasy Outlook After Christian Kirk Ankle Injury

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals will be without wide receiver Christian Kirk for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday that Kirk is dealing with an ankle injury, but he could return in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Kirk leads Arizona in targets (37), receptions (24) and ranks second in receiving yards (242) through four games.

If there is good news for the Cardinals, playing the Bengals should help their offense get on track. Kingsbury's air-raid style hasn't yet translated to success in the NFL, with more than 20 points once in four games and an average of 18.5 points per game.

Cincinnati's defense ranks 28th in the NFL with 27.5 points allowed per game and 29th with 8.9 pass yards allowed per attempt.

Kyler Murray is still adjusting to the NFL with 1,071 passing yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also been sacked a league-high 20 times.

Taking away Murray's favorite target could be a problem for an offense trying to find itself. KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella will be the first candidates to take Kirk's spot on the outside.

Johnson, a sixth-round pick in this year's draft, has had minimal impact so far. The former Fresno State standout has 11 receptions and 109 yards on 19 targets.

One reason to be hopeful about Johnson's outlook is the way he's been used in this season. Per Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treach, the rookie ranked second in the NFL with six go routes through two weeks. It indicates Kingsbury views him as a home-run hitter if everything comes together like the Cardinals hope.

Considering the level of competition Arizona is facing this week, Johnson is worth a look as a flex player if you need an extra receiver. Larry Fitzgerald can't get the ball every time Murray throws, and David Johnson is only averaging 8.7 yards per reception.

Per Fantasy Pros, Johnson is available in 99 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

Isabella seems to have fallen behind Johnson in Arizona's rookie receiver pecking order. The second-round pick has been used primarily on special teams with five kickoff returns and 105 yards. He doesn't have any catches and just one rushing attempt for five yards.

Damiere Byrd has found more snaps than Isabella at wide receiver, though he's only got 96 yards on 12 receptions.

Until the Cardinals show any interest in making Isabella part of their offensive game plan, he's not worth looking at as a potential replacement for Kirk.