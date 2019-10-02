Video: Julian Edelman Says He Saw Bill Belichick Naked in Patriots Hot Tub

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2019

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) talks to head coach Bill Belichick, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 35-14. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Alan Diaz/Associated Press

Bill Belichick apparently doesn't abide by the general hot tub etiquette.

Julian Edelman recounted on his YouTube channel how he was at the New England Patriots' facility and walked in to where the team has its hot tub. Belichick was using the hot tub and got up to exit so Edelman could have some privacy.

That's when Edelman got an unwelcome surprise: Belichick was completely naked.

In Belichick's defense, Edelman said this happened late at night when everybody had already gone home. Clearly the legendary head coach thought he had the run of the place.

But be forewarned. If you ever stumble upon Belichick in a hot tub, take nothing for granted.  

