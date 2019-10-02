Fantasy Alert: Chiefs' Tyreek Hill, Damien Williams Practicing After Injuries

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (shoulder injury) and running back Damien Williams (knee injury) will return to practice ahead of the team's Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

ESPN's Adam Teicher reported the update Wednesday.

Hill made just two catches for 16 yards in the Chiefs' season-opening victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars before getting hurt. The dynamic downfield threat was coming off a 2018 campaign where he racked up 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The 25-year-old three-time Pro Bowl selection should immediately become a must-start fantasy option again once cleared, but Kansas City's deep receiving corps could lead to the occasional clunker.

Fellow wideouts Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman along with tight end Travis Kelce have kept the offense clicking around quarterback Patrick Mahomes over the past three games.

The Chiefs' continued success means they don't have to rush Hill back, and he'll probably be more of a fringe No. 1 fantasy wideout than a truly elite option given the offense's wealth of playmakers.

Meanwhile, Williams' fantasy owners should be getting concerned.

LeSean McCoy has looked revitalized in Kansas City with 214 yards on 40 carries (5.4 YPC). He's also scored three touchdowns. Darrel Williams has emerged as a reliable short-yardage option with two scores on just 17 attempts through four games.

Add in Darwin Thompson, who's played a limited role, and the Chiefs' backfield is awfully crowded as Williams nears a return from his knee injury.

He's likely going to need a strong outing within his first game or two back to avoid getting completely buried on the depth chart. It's an unfortunate turn of events for a running back who looked poised for a breakout year before McCoy was signed following his release by the Buffalo Bills.

Consider Williams nothing more than a flex option upon his return until he proves otherwise.