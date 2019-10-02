Erling Haaland Says He Turned Down Juventus to Join Red Bull Salzburg

David Geieregger/Getty Images

Erling Haaland has said he rejected interest from Juventus in order to join Red Bull Salzburg, where he could take on a more important first-team role.

Haaland, 19, recently scored a hat-trick on his UEFA Champions League debut when Salzburg hammered Genk 6-2, and the teenager will be part of the squad that faces Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.

The signs have been encouraging since he joined Salzburg from Molde in January, and Haaland said he felt it was premature to join a club of Juve's size at the time of their interest, per BBC Sport's Gary Rose.

"I thought it was too early to go there. Salzburg was the club that suited me the best and I also think it was very important to look at how important a part I was going to play for the club I joined. There is more of a chance of playing here," he said.

Haaland became the third-youngest player in history to score a Champions League triple when he put three past Genk, via BT Sport (U.S. and U.K. viewers only):

The youngster moved to Salzburg at the beginning of this year but agreed to join from Molde in August 2018. His integration took a few months, but Haaland now looks critical to the Salzburg attack after he's netted 17 goals in only 10 appearances this season (11 in eight league games).

His trajectory could have been far different had he joined the Bianconeri, where he would undoubtedly find the competition to be much fiercer. Among those vying for a place up front for Juve are Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic.

That being said, it doesn't look as though Maurizio Sarri has 33-year-old Mandzukic in his plans after the Croat has failed to make an appearance this season.

The manager also indicated soon after his Juventus appointment that he intended to focus Ronaldo out wide, rather than through the middle:

Consistent playing time is often its own reward at this level, and Haaland is one of the most talked-about up-and-coming talents in Europe following his exploits in Austria.

Salzburg have proved to be prolific in purchasing and developing players at the Champions League level. Liverpool star and fellow Salzburg alumnus Sadio Mane recently complimented Haaland, per Goal's Neil Jones:

The striker need have no regrets over the decision based on the quality he's displayed on multiple fronts this season, while Juventus may regret not pushing harder for his signature.