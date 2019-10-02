IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 Results and Medal Table After Wednesday

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

British track star Dina Asher-Smith was crowned women's 200-metre world champion on Wednesday when she beat American Brittany Brown to the 2019 IAAF World Athletics title.

Asher-Smith, 23, recently settled for silver in the women's 100-metre final, but one of Great Britain's biggest medal prospects for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics excelled in Doha, Qatar, to secure her first world gold.

Polish hammer-thrower Pawel Fajdek took first place in his event; his longest throw of 80.50 metres was more than two metres longer than any other valid attempt in the final. France's Quentin Bigot threw a season's best of 78.19 metres to take second, one centimetre more than bronze medallist, Bence Halasz of Hungary.

The United States did pick up their eighth gold medal of these championships in the 110-metre hurdles, however, where Grant Holloway edged Sergey Shubenkov by 0.05 seconds to finish first. Pascal Martinot-Lagarde took third to give France their second medal of the day.

Wednesday's Medal Results

Hammer Throw

Gold: Pawel Fajdek (Poland), 80.50 metres



Silver: Quentin Bigot (France), 78.19 metres



Bronze: Bence Halasz (Hungary), 78.18 metres



Women's 200 Metres

Gold: Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain), 21.88 seconds



Silver: Brittany Brown (United States), 22.22 secs

Bronze: Mujinga Kambundji (Switzerland), 22.51 secs

Men's 110-Metre Hurdles

Gold: Grant Holloway (United States), 13.10 seconds



Silver: Sergey Shubenkov (Authorised Neutral Athlete), 13.15 seconds

Bronze: Pascal Martinot-Lagarde (France), 13.18 seconds

Latest Medal Table

1. USA: eight golds, eight silvers, two bronze (18)

2. China: two golds, three silvers, three bronze (8)

3. Jamaica: two golds, two silvers (4)

4. Kenya: two golds, two bronze (4)

5. Ethiopia: one gold, two silvers (3)

6. Poland: one gold, one silver, one bronze (3)

T-7. Sweden: one gold, one silver (2)

T-7. Great Britain: one gold, one silver (2)

T-9 Norway: one gold (1)

T-9. Australia: one gold (1)

T-9. Japan: one gold (1)

T-9. Netherlands: one gold (1)

T-9. Uganda: one gold (1)

The full medal table is available via the competition's official website. The full schedule and results are available here.

Wednesday Recap

Asher-Smith lived up to expectations and lit up the stage in Doha on Wednesday when she was crowned world champion in the 200 metres, running a new national record of 21.88 seconds.

The gap distancing her from silver medallist Brown was significant in the end, and Britain's emerging sprint dynamo deserved every bit of her debut world gold, via BBC Sport:

Former British track star Darren Campbell won Olympic silver in the men's 200 metres in Sydney 19 years ago, as well as three medals at the World Athletics Championships (one silver, two bronzes).

The veteran reacted on BBC 5 Live Sport after Asher-Smith achieved something he never did during his career:

Defending champion Omar McLeod fell in the final of the 110-metre hurdles, and the Jamaican's stumble paved the way for Holloway to clinch gold in sensational fashion.

Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland completed the 200-metre podium and was just a little more than six-tenths of a second slower than Asher-Smith, bagging her maiden world championship medal in the process.

Jamaican McLeod was again a leading contender in his defence, while 21-year-old Holloway continues to enjoy a breakthrough season.

Reporter Brian Parsons showed what it meant to the Florida Gator:

Men's hammer was the other medal event of the day, and Fajdek blew away the competition with his throw of 80.50 metres to successfully win this title for the fourth world championships in succession:

That effort was still some three metres short of his personal best (83.93 metres), although it was still more than sufficient to dust off the immediate competition.

Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson led the heptathlon leaderboard following the high jump and 100-metre hurdles, but Nafi Thiam of Belgium secured valuable points with her winning throw of 15.22 metres.

Johnson-Thompson also ran the fastest 200-metre time (23.08 seconds) and finished the day top of the heptathlon leaderboard with 4138 points. Thiam sits second on 4042 points, while Americans Kendell Williams and Erica Bougard follow in third and fourth, respectively.

British team-mate Rabah Yousif failed to qualify for the final of the men's 400 metres after he finished fifth in his semi-final, while talented American Michael Norman ended far off the pace in seventh. Machel Cedenio of Trinidad and Tobago took first in the race, with Colombia's Anthony Jose Zambrano following in second.

Norman, 21, spoke to BBC Sport after the race and said:

"I have been dealing with some things for the past month and a half. Running down the back stretch, my body was giving me warnings. Instead of ignoring them, I listened to them.

"This is just one stop in my career so I have to move forward and get ready for Tokyo (2020 Olympics). Every track athlete knows these warnings, when something doesn't feel right. I think I made the mature athlete choice."

American Sydney "The Kid" McLaughlin breezed the third semi-final in the women's 400-metre hurdles, barely looking out of breath as she progressed to the last phase in her event.