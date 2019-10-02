The Debut of AEW on TNT Is About to Change the Wrestling World Forever

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 2, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

  3. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  4. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  5. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  6. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  7. NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year

  8. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  9. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

  10. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

  11. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  12. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  13. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  14. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  15. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  16. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  17. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  18. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  19. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  20. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

Right Arrow Icon

A new pro wrestling league is debuting on national TV. All Elite Wrestling, also known as AEW, is owned by Jacksonville Jaguars boss Shad Khan and his son, and is already attracting big-time talents.

Watch the video above for more about the league that is going to change the wrestling world forever. 


Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    2020 NFL Draft Big Board 📋

    @nfldraftscout gives his rankings after the season's first quarter

    Featured logo
    Featured

    2020 NFL Draft Big Board 📋

    @nfldraftscout gives his rankings after the season's first quarter

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Soto's Heroics Lead Nats to 4-3 NL Wild Card Game Win

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Soto's Heroics Lead Nats to 4-3 NL Wild Card Game Win

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Are Evans and Godwin the NFL's Best WR Duo?

    @MikeTanier makes the case for Bucs pair ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Are Evans and Godwin the NFL's Best WR Duo?

    @MikeTanier makes the case for Bucs pair ➡️

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    What Really Happened in the David Ortiz Shooting?

    Mistaken identity? Love triangle? A cover-up? B/R investigates 🔍

    Featured logo
    Featured

    What Really Happened in the David Ortiz Shooting?

    Mistaken identity? Love triangle? A cover-up? B/R investigates 🔍

    Daniel Castro
    via Bleacher Report