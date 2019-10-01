Tennessee LB Jeremy Banks in Arrest Video: 'Where I'm From, We Shoot at Cops'

Wade Payne/Associated Press

An arrest video released of Jeremy Banks showed the Tennessee football player being extremely disrespectful to the police officers, according to TMZ Sports.

Banks provided an apparent warning to a policewoman participating in a ride-along.

"You don't wanna be an intern because where I'm from, we shoot at cops," he said. "I'm from Memphis, Tennessee."

Banks was arrested on Sept. 15 when he was pulled over for a traffic violation and a University of Tennessee officer discovered he had an active warrant for failing to appear in court for driving with a suspended license, per WATE 6.

Though a team spokesman called the situation "resolved," the latest video showed the player being very aggressive during his detainment.

"All my f--king life I hated cops," he said.

Banks has since apologized for his actions in a statement, per TMZ:

"I want to sincerely apologize to my family, the University of Tennessee and the law enforcement community. I deeply regret my language and attitude in the video.

"I have great respect for our policemen and women, and I am embarrassed by my actions that night. That’s not who I am. I promise to be a better representative for the University of Tennessee moving forward."

Banks joined the Volunteers as a 3-star prospect from Cordova, Tennessee, per 247Sports. He spent his freshman year as a reserve running back with 185 rushing yards on 52 carries but converted to linebacker for the 2019 season.

In three games this season, the sophomore has seven tackles and two interceptions.