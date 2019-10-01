Bears' Khalil Mack on Facing Raiders in London: 'It's No Big Deal to Me'

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Khalil Mack doesn't appear to hold any grudges against the team that traded him away.

The Chicago Bears linebacker is preparing for his first game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, but he doesn't plan to do anything special to show the team that drafted him what it's missing.

"There are feelings you suppress," Mack said Tuesday, per Jeff Dickerson of ESPN. "But also, it's no big deal to me, man. I'm here. I love the Bears and I'm going to go out and try to get this win.

"It's another game, man," he added.

The Raiders traded Mack to the Bears before last season for a package of draft picks after failing to agree on a long-term deal.

The pass-rusher made an immediate impact on his new team last year, finishing 2018 with 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles on his way to his third first-team All-Pro selection in four years.

Meanwhile, the Raiders finished dead last in the NFL with 13 sacks as a team.

Mack is off to another strong start in 2019 with 4.5 sacks and a league-high four forced fumbles in four games while the Bears have the No. 2 scoring defense in football.

It was no secret how good he was with Oakland, selected No. 5 overall in the 2014 draft before being a difference-maker for all four years. He hoped this would lead to a big new deal that would keep him on the roster for the rest of his career.

"That's the expectation when you get drafted to a team: You want to be there for the long haul and bring championships and all those good things," Mack said. "It's the business side of it that doesn't really let you do that."

He seems to have moved past this disappointment, but Raiders quarterback Derek Carr might still want to watch out Sunday when Mack is coming off the edge.