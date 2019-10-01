IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 Results and Medal Table After Tuesday

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Noah Lyles of the United States claimed the men's 200-metre gold in 19.83 seconds on Tuesday at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championship.

The USA dominated Day 5 in Doha, Qatar, with Donavan Brazier racing away from the field to win the 800 metres in a championship record.

American Sam Kendricks retained the men's pole vault crown with a jump of 5.97 metres, and Kelsey-Lee Barber stormed to the women's javelin gold for Australia with a throw of 66.56 metres.

Tuesday's Medal Results

Men's 200 Metres

Gold: Noah Lyles (USA) 19.83 seconds

Silver: Andre De Grasse (Canada) 19.95

Bronze: Alex Quinonez (Ecuador) 19.98

Men's 800 Metres

Gold: Donavan Brazier (USA) one minute, 42.34 seconds

Silver: Amel Tuka (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 1:43.47

Bronze: Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich (Kenya) 1:43.82

Women's Javelin

Gold: Kelsey-Lee Barber (Australia) 66.56 metres

Silver: Shiying Liu (China) 65.88

Bronze: Huihui Lyu (China) 65.49

Men's Pole Vault

Gold: Sam Kendricks (USA) 5.97 metres (wins on countback)

Silver: Armand Duplantis (Sweden) 5.97

Bronze: Piotr Lisek (Poland) 5.87

Latest Medal Table

1. USA: seven golds, seven silvers, two bronze

2. China: two golds, three silvers, three bronze

3. Jamaica: two golds, two silvers

4. Kenya: two golds, two bronze

5. Ethiopia: one gold, two silvers

6. Sweden: one gold, one silver

T-7 Norway: one gold

T-7. Australia: one gold

T-7. Japan: one gold

T-7. Netherlands: one gold

T-7. Uganda: one gold

The full medal table is available via the competition's official website. The full schedule and results are available here.

Tuesday Recap

Lyles had to push hard to win the 200 metres in a tight final. The charismatic American turned the bend and edged away, with a battle for the medals dramatically unfolding.

Britain's Adam Gemili ran a perfect first 100 metres to lead the pack, but the 25-year-old faded and opened the door.

Canadian De Grasse was one of the favourites before the race and took the silver, with Quinonez going sub-20 seconds to come third.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Brazier gave a stunning performance in the 800 metres, breaking the U.S. and championship records on his way to gold.

Tuka gave chase against the American, but his early kick saw the winner cruise to victory down the home stretch.

Kendricks was involved in a titanic battle in the men's high jump against Sweden's Duplantis, with both athletes landing jumps of 5.97 metres. However, the 27-year-old became a two-time world champion, grabbing the title on the countback rule.