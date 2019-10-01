Jerami Grant Reflects on Trade to Nuggets from 'Sinking Ship' Thunder

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant does not appear to be bothered by his offseason trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder. In fact, it appears as though it was a welcomed change.

"I don't think it was too difficult," Grant said on Monday of being traded from OKC to Denver, per Harrison Wind of DNVR. "There were some things going on in Oklahoma and they kind of got rid of a lot of different pieces. For me it was almost good to get out of a sinking ship."

