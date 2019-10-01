Jerami Grant Reflects on Trade to Nuggets from 'Sinking Ship' Thunder

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2019

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 30: Jerami Grant #9 of the Denver Nuggets poses for a portrait during the Denver Nuggets Media Day at Pepsi Center on September 30, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)
Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant does not appear to be bothered by his offseason trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder. In fact, it appears as though it was a welcomed change.

"I don't think it was too difficult," Grant said on Monday of being traded from OKC to Denver, per Harrison Wind of DNVR. "There were some things going on in Oklahoma and they kind of got rid of a lot of different pieces. For me it was almost good to get out of a sinking ship."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

Related

    Inside KD's Nonstop Workouts

    Read this excerpt from 'Net Work,' a behind-the-scenes look at how NBA stars train

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Inside KD's Nonstop Workouts

    Read this excerpt from 'Net Work,' a behind-the-scenes look at how NBA stars train

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame Drops Shaq Diss Track 😬

    Shaq went after Lillard last night, so Blazers star responded with his own

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame Drops Shaq Diss Track 😬

    Shaq went after Lillard last night, so Blazers star responded with his own

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting the NBA's Most Disappointing Teams

    Five squads set to disappoint in 2019-20

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting the NBA's Most Disappointing Teams

    Five squads set to disappoint in 2019-20

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Global Games: Complete Schedule, Live Stream and More

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Global Games: Complete Schedule, Live Stream and More

    Jake Rill
    via Bleacher Report