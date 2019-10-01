Sharks' Evander Kane Suspended 3 Games After Slashing Referee with His Stick

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane has received a three-game suspension for his actions against a referee during Sunday's preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The NHL announced Kane's punishment under Rule 40.4 (Physical Abuse of Officials) when he appeared to shove linesman Kiel Murchison in the third period.

The incident began when Kane and Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland had a brief shoving match on the ice. Murchison attempted to intervene when Kane swung his stick and hit the linesman in the leg.

A few moments later, Kane looked like he was going back to engage Engelland when Murchison grabbed him by the jersey and both fell to the ice. Murchison helped him up, but Kane extended his arm in an apparent shoving motion.

Kane, who received a 10-minute misconduct and 10-minute penalty for abuse of officials, told reporters he was "kicked out of the game for getting jumped from behind by the referee." He also called his ejection "baffling."

Per TSN.ca, the Sharks can appeal Kane's suspension.

As it stands, Kane will miss San Jose's first three games of the regular season and will be eligible to return Oct. 8 against the Nashville Predators.