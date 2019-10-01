Golfer Bio Kim Suspended 3 Years by Korean Tour for Giving Spectators the Finger

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Money leader Bio Kim was handed a three-year suspension by the Korean Tour on Tuesday after he flipped off fans during the final round of the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open in Gumi, South Korea, over the weekend.

Golf.com tweeted a GIF of Kim making an obscene gesture toward the gallery after seemingly being unhappy with his tee shot:

According to the Korea Herald (h/t ESPN.com's Mark Schlabach), Kim was angry that a cellphone camera went off during his swing, which resulted in his drive going roughly 100 yards.

Despite the poor shot, Kim went on to win the tournament, marking his second victory of the year on the Korean Tour.

The Korean Tour released a statement after the Korean Professional Golfers' Association voted unanimously to suspend Kim for three years and fine him $8,350 in American dollars: "Kim Bi-o damaged the dignity of a golfer with etiquette violation and inappropriate behavior."

Kim, 29, is a five-time winner on the Korean Tour and three-time winner on the OneAsia Tour. He also won the 2008 Korean Amateur Open before going pro in 2009.

He has spent time on the PGA and Web.com Tours, and he appeared in the 2013 U.S. Open, finishing in a tie for 45th.